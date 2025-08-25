The next generation of agricultural leaders took center stage on the AgNet News Hour as Florida FFA state officers shared their stories and their passion for farming. Speaking at the Citrus Specialty Crop Expo in Tampa, Hope Storter (State President), Lyla Bent (Area V Vice President), and Isabel Jenkins (State Secretary) described how FFA has shaped their futures and why the organization continues to be a powerful force for youth development.

For Storter, FFA has been a life-changing journey rooted in family. Watching her brother, who was diagnosed with autism, thrive in the program sparked her own passion for agriculture. “Ever since I watched my older brother show a pig at our county fair, I knew FFA was my jam,” she said, noting her plans to pursue a career in agricultural law.

Lyla, coming from northern Florida where citrus is less common, said the Expo opened her eyes to new aspects of the industry, while Jenkins emphasized how her mother—an ag teacher—encouraged her to give FFA a try. “I absolutely fell in love with the diversity of agriculture,” Jenkins said, highlighting how FFA unites students from aquaculture to forestry under one mission: supporting the world through farming.

Host Nick Papagni noted that employers should take notice: “If FFA is on a resume, hire them immediately. These are the greatest people I’ve ever met.” The officers not only impressed with their professionalism but also with their leadership in running the Expo itself, from ticketing to hospitality.

The episode also featured a dairy spotlight with Dr. Jill Soderstrom of Purina Animal Nutrition, who discussed gut health technologies for young calves. She explained how probiotics and prebiotics play a critical role in supporting calves through stress and immune development. “Every calf has room to benefit from these technologies,” Soderstrom explained, emphasizing that strong early-life nutrition impacts lifetime performance.

Together, these conversations highlighted the dual focus of the AgNet News Hour: elevating the voices of tomorrow’s agricultural leaders while also delivering insights farmers can use today.

Catch the full interview with the Florida FFA officers and Dr. Soderstrom:

