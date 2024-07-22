Further Investment in Meat and Poultry Processing Capacities

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is making further investments to strengthen the food supply chain, increase meat and poultry processing capacities, and create better markets for producers. These investments, nearly $110 million funded by President Biden’s American Rescue Plan, include the Meat and Poultry Processing Expansion Program (MPPEP) and the Local Meat Capacity (Local MCap) Grant Program.

“The Biden-Harris Administration and USDA are advancing a sustainable vision of agriculture that prioritizes the needs of hardworking producers and small businesses and keeps rural communities strong,” Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a news release. “USDA is working to give farmers and ranchers a fairer chance to compete in the marketplace, which will increase local food options and lower costs for American families.”

The MPPEP, partnering with the New Hampshire Community Loan Fund, allocates over $83 million to 24 processors in 15 states to build new facilities and create jobs. Projects include expanding existing facilities and refurbishing industrial sites to increase processing capacity and create jobs. The Local MCap Grant Program is awarding $26.9 million to 33 projects in 23 states to enhance processing capabilities. These grants support both equipment purchases and facility expansions. Examples include converting processing facilities for dual use and adding new equipment to increase capacity and product variety.

Listen to the report below.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West