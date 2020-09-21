Fresno County Grape Growers Press On Amidst Smokey Conditions

Fresno County grape growers are doing their best to work through the challenges created by the various wildfires. The multiple wildfires burning up and down California are leavening a significant amount of smoke in the San Joaquin Valley. Fresno County Farm Bureau CEO Ryan Jacobsen described how growers are faring amidst the adverse conditions created by the wildfires.

“Our farmers are trying to do everything they can to work with their vintners to get the winegrapes out of the field because there is just a concern ash may continue to get more significant or more severe here in the Valley,” Jacobsen noted. “When you talk grapes, it’s very important on the raisin side of things as well. There’s obviously going to be some effects because this deep smoke layer does somewhat impede the drying process to a certain degree.”

Listen to the radio report below.

