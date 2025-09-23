The September 23 edition of the AgNet News Hour zeroed in on a topic not often heard on farm radio: freight. Hosts Nick Papagni and Josh McGill welcomed Mark Woods Jr. and Jose Nunez from Wildwood Express Trucking for a frank discussion on the state of California’s trucking industry — and what it means for farmers.

The show opened with an update on the screw worm case detected in Mexico, just 70 miles from the U.S. border. USDA officials are treating it as a top national security issue, with a five-point plan to keep the pest out of the United States. The hosts praised the quick communication from Mexico, noting that early warnings are critical to protecting livestock and food supplies.

From there, attention turned to freight. Woods and Nunez didn’t hold back in describing the industry as being in “disaster mode.” California’s aggressive emissions standards and new truck check program are creating financial and logistical nightmares for fleets. Truckers must now undergo smog checks twice a year, with plans to increase that to four by 2027. Even new trucks face hurdles, with operators forced to idle engines for hours just to meet registration requirements.

Costs are piling up. Woods noted that electric trucks cost $450,000 apiece and can’t meet the demands of hauling irrigation pipe, bins, and other farm essentials into the field. With limited charging infrastructure and heavy batteries reducing payload, he argued that California’s push toward all-electric trucking is “impossible” under current conditions.

Insurance is another headache. Nunez described how minor accidents are turning into million-dollar claims, with trial lawyers targeting trucking companies. Even when civilian drivers are at fault — which happens in more than half of tractor-trailer collisions — it’s the trucking firms that face the financial fallout. To cope, many carriers are installing cameras and AI systems to monitor drivers and prove compliance.

Both guests stressed that while the public may not understand the technicalities of DEF systems, smog checks, or insurance rules, everyone feels the effects at the grocery store. “Anything you buy was on a truck at some point,” McGill reminded listeners, and higher freight costs mean higher prices for food, fuel, and everyday goods.

For farmers, the message was clear: just like water and labor, freight is a cornerstone of California agriculture. Without affordable, reliable trucking, the state’s farm economy cannot function.

Listen to the full conversation with Wildwood Express Trucking on the AgNet News Hour by clicking below, or on your favorite podcast app!

