Former Congressman John Duarte Warns of Rising Food Imports

As concerns about domestic food security grow, John Duarte—former California Congressman and owner of Duarte Nursery—has raised alarm over a troubling shift in America’s agricultural trade balance. Speaking with AgNet West’s Nick “The Ag Meter”, Papagni, during a recent interview, Duarte highlighted that the United States is now importing significantly more food than it exports, a reversal from previous decades.

Lorrie Boyer has this report for AgNet West:

U.S. Food Security Declines Amid Growing Agricultural Trade Deficit

From Trade Surplus to Trade Deficit

According to Duarte, 1995 marked the last year the U.S. was a net exporter of agricultural goods, boasting a trade surplus of approximately $13 billion at the time. However, in the years since, the country has moved into a deep trade deficit in food production. Duarte noted that the U.S. currently faces a $32 billion agricultural trade deficit, a staggering turnaround that raises concerns about long-term food independence.

“We are importing far, far more food into America than we are exporting,” Duarte said. “We are losing our food security by the day.”

Imports Undermine Food Security and Affordability

While the U.S. remains a global leader in exporting high-value tree nuts such as almonds, pistachios, and walnuts, Duarte emphasized that these gains are outweighed by surging imports of fresh produce and other essential food items. He warns that this shift not only undermines the nation’s food security but also impacts affordability and accessibility for working American families.

“That hurts our food security, and it hurts our food affordability and access for American working families,” Duarte stated.

Duarte Urges Renewed Focus on Domestic Agriculture

Duarte’s comments serve as a call to action for policymakers and agricultural stakeholders to prioritize domestic food production and reduce dependency on foreign imports. As global supply chains face increasing volatility, the issue of food self-reliance is becoming more critical to ensuring long-term national resilience.

About John Duarte:

John Duarte is the president of Duarte Nursery Incorporated in California and a former member of the U.S. House of Representatives. He remains an active voice in agricultural policy, especially on issues related to trade, water access, and regulatory reform.

The full interview with John Duarte can be heard here.