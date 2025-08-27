Florida FFA Leaders Share Their Passion for Agriculture at Specialty Crop Expo

Inspiring the Next Generation of Agricultural Leaders

At the recent Specialty Crop Expo in Tampa, Florida, three outstanding members of the Florida FFA Association—Lyla Bent, Hope Storter, and Isabelle Jenkins—shared their journeys in agriculture, their love for FFA, and how the organization has shaped their future careers.

Despite coming from different backgrounds—rural, suburban, and urban—each of these student leaders has developed a deep connection to agriculture and a passion for representing the industry.

FFA as a Foundation for Growth

Lyla Bent, Florida FFA’s Area 5 State Vice President, shared a powerful story about how her brother, diagnosed with autism at a young age, found confidence and community through FFA. Watching him show a market hog at their county fair sparked her own interest in agriculture.

Since then, Lyla has been a strong advocate for agricultural education and hopes to pursue a career in agricultural law. “FFA was the foundation of my love and passion for agriculture,” she explained.

Agriculture Beyond the Farm

Hope Storter, Florida FFA State President, grew up in Plant City, Florida—the winter strawberry capital of the U.S. Even though she didn’t live on a farm, agriculture surrounded her. Hope began her FFA journey in sixth grade with floriculture and meat judging competitions, experiences that showed her the value of hard work and persistence.

“There was something about putting work into a project and then seeing the result of it that was so cool to me,” she said. Today, she credits FFA for helping her understand the resilience of farmers and the strength of the agriculture industry.

From Urban Roots to Agricultural Leadership

Isabelle Jenkins, Florida FFA State Secretary, grew up in urban Pensacola, far from citrus groves or traditional farms. Her mother, an agriculture teacher, encouraged her to try FFA. Although initially hesitant, Isabelle soon discovered her passion for the diversity of agriculture—from aquaculture to forestry to citrus.

“I fell in love with an organization that brings people from so many different interests together,” Isabelle said, emphasizing FFA’s role in uniting members across the country around a shared mission: feeding and supporting the world.

Building Connections Across the Nation

All three leaders agreed that a central theme of FFA is genuine connection—with fellow members, industry professionals, and communities.

Lyla highlighted the importance of being personable and building authentic friendships.

Hope emphasized how FFA helps members develop professionalism, communication skills, and lifelong confidence.

Isabelle pointed out that no matter where you travel in the U.S., agriculturalists and FFA members share a sense of unity and purpose.

Why Employers Value FFA Members

The conversation also highlighted how valuable FFA members are in the workforce. Their leadership, communication, and professionalism make them standout employees. As interviewer Nick Papagni summed it up: “If FFA is on their resume, hire them immediately.”

The Future of Agriculture in Good Hands

As Lyla, Hope, and Isabelle look ahead to their future careers, their passion for agriculture and dedication to leadership demonstrate why Florida FFA continues to shape the next generation of agricultural leaders.

From citrus to strawberries to aquaculture, these young leaders are proof that agriculture’s future is bright—and that FFA is the organization preparing students to take it there.