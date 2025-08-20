Florida citrus and specialty crops remain a central focus of growers, industry leaders, and policymakers, with challenges such as citrus greening, hurricanes, labor shortages, and fluctuating markets shaping the future. At the Citrus and Specialty Crop Expo in Tampa, Specialty Crop Grower editor-in-chief Frank Giles shared his perspective on where the industry stands and why there is cautious optimism moving forward.

Giles noted that citrus greening disease, or HLB, has plagued Florida growers for nearly 20 years, but recent USDA crop estimates show signs of stability. “There’s some optimism that we may be turning in the right direction with this disease,” he said, pointing to ongoing research and grower investments through programs like the Citrus Research and Field Trials Program (CRAFT), which has already supported about 20,000 acres of new citrus.

Policy changes are also giving growers breathing room. The lowering of BRIX standards for orange juice has made more fruit eligible for processing, a “big breakthrough” that industry leaders have sought for years. Additionally, block grants for hurricane relief and over $100 million in state funding for citrus research are providing critical support.

Specialty crop growers beyond citrus have faced pressure from low prices and rising input costs, but Florida’s crop diversity—from tomatoes and sweet corn to blueberries and watermelons—creates resilience. Giles emphasized that networking and shared innovation at the Expo help farmers across the Southeast and California learn from each other’s challenges.

Labor and automation remain front and center in the discussion. Growers are looking to drones, mechanical harvesters, and new precision technologies to offset rising labor costs. “Part of this whole labor discussion is we need to be investing in automation,” Giles said, noting that mechanical blueberry harvesting is gaining traction while strawberries remain more difficult to automate.

The Specialty Crop Grower magazine continues to highlight these developments across Florida, Georgia, Alabama, and the Carolinas. According to Giles, its role is not only to share production insights but also to focus more on the business side of specialty crops—a vital area for growers navigating today’s volatile markets.

