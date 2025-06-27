Fixing Farm Labor: Manuel Cunha Calls for Urgent Immigration Reform

Nisei Farmers League President Urges Immediate Action on Immigration as Harvest Pressures Mount

Nick Papagni, “The Ag Meter”, for AgNet West, spoke with Manuel Cunha, president of the Nisei Farmers League, about one of the most pressing issues in California agriculture today—immigration enforcement and farm labor uncertainty.

Cunha emphasized the unique legal protections in agriculture, referencing the 1986 law that requires federal agents to carry a specific search warrant—known as a Federal Field Warrant—when entering farms or packinghouses. “No other industry has that provision except for agriculture,” Cunha noted, highlighting the critical need to understand and enforce these protections.

To address broader immigration challenges, Cunha is actively working on legislative solutions like Florida Congresswoman Maria Elvira Salazar’s bipartisan “Dignity Act.” He’s also a key member of the Immigration Reform for Frontline Workers Alliance, a coalition uniting agriculture with sectors like hospitality, construction, and food service.

“We are stronger in numbers,” Cunha said, urging policymakers to consider the overlapping workforce across multiple industries. He argues that targeting agriculture alone is shortsighted and harmful to essential sectors of the U.S. economy.

As harvest season intensifies, Cunha’s message is clear: the time for immigration reform is now.

Nick Papagni, “The Ag Meter,” for AgNet West