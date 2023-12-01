Five HLB-Positive Trees Detected in San Diego County

The California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) has confirmed the presence of Huanglongbing (HLB) in five trees in San Diego County. The HLB-positive trees were found in a residential area, marking the first time that HLB has been found in Valley Center. It is the third area in San Diego County that has had a positive detection. A new quarantine area has now been established with a five-mile radius around the affected site.

A new Asian citrus psyllid (ACP) Bulk Citrus quarantine zone 6 boundary has been added to align with the HLB quarantine area. The quarantine restricts the movement of host plants within or out of the area, and additional steps must be taken for transporting fruits from the region. It is important to note that this quarantine zone does not overlap with existing boundaries in the Oceanside and Rancho Bernardo areas of San Diego County. CDFA, in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and San Diego County, is working to quickly remove the HLB-positive trees.

The establishment of a treatment program for all citrus trees within 250 meters of the HLB-positive trees is underway. As part of their ongoing efforts, CDFA has also updated HLB quarantine maps for San Diego County. Other HLB quarantines are also in effect in several areas of California.

The first HLB detection in Ventura County that was discovered back in October has grown to include a total of 57 trees and five ACP samples that have tested positive for the bacterium that causes HLB. Treatments, tree removal efforts, and surveys are ongoing near the detections. Areas of Los Angeles, Orange, San Diego, Riverside, and San Bernardino counties are also currently under quarantine.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West