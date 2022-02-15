Photo by Tom Fisk on Pexels.com

This week United States Department of Agriculture trade officials and other American companies within the agriculture industry will make their way to Dubai for the first U.S. trade mission in two years. The COVID-19 pandemic halted trips for developing new international markets for U.S. agriculture goods.

Daniel Whitley, Administrator of USDA‘s Foreign Agricultural Service and the leader of the upcoming trip says the Middle East is a growing market for American exports. He talks about the importance of all trade missions and particularly this one to Dubai. USDA officials and other industry representatives will be in Dubai from February 16th through the 20th.

First Trade Missions Since Pandemic

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor