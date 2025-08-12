In a powerful conversation on the AgNet News Hour, Fallbrook grower and entrepreneur Elaine Collotti—known as The Lipstick Farmer—delivered a frank assessment of California’s agricultural and political climate. Collotti, who has been directly impacted by the Palisades Fires, warned that the state’s lack of financial transparency, infrastructure failures, and policy neglect are threatening the livelihoods of farmers and rural communities across the Golden State.

Funding Shortfalls and Federal Tensions

Collotti described a grim reality in post-fire recovery, accusing state leaders of leaving devastated communities without resources. According to her, federal funding from FEMA and the Army Corps of Engineers ended without sustainable follow-up from the Newsom administration, leaving clean-up incomplete and property owners in limbo. She believes the Trump administration’s planned presence in California—including new legal representation—could uncover mismanagement of funds and bring accountability.

Water, Labor, and Immigration Solutions

Water policy remains a flashpoint for California agriculture. Collotti criticized the state’s lack of attention to water infrastructure and applauded efforts to address water loss from mountain runoff flowing unused to the ocean. On labor, she urged a three-tier approach to immigration reform—protecting long-time workers, creating legal pathways for seasonal farm labor, and deporting criminal offenders.

She also proposed a domestic work sponsorship program, allowing wealthy households to legally sponsor employees such as nannies, gardeners, and agricultural workers, bringing stability to both families and farms.

SNAP Reform to Support Small Farmers

One of Collotti’s most striking policy suggestions was redirecting SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) subsidies away from large agribusiness and toward local small farmers. By partnering with federal agencies like HHS, she envisions a system that purchases directly from regional producers, utilizes rail for efficient distribution, and delivers fresh, local produce to those in need.

“Get the best food to the most needy for the best price,” Collotti emphasized, calling small farmers “our gold” and the key to making America healthy again.

A Call for Political Focus and Leadership

Collotti warned against “grifters” in the crowded gubernatorial race, advocating for a single strong candidate capable of reversing California’s debt crisis, restoring business confidence, and defending the state’s multi-billion-dollar agriculture industry.

As California farmers brace for higher fuel costs, water challenges, and ongoing labor uncertainty, voices like Elaine Collotti’s are pushing for immediate reform, federal cooperation, and a renewed commitment to rural prosperity.

