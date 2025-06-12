In a powerful update from AgNet West, fifth-generation Petaluma dairy farmer Stephanie Moreda-Arend sounded the alarm about ongoing threats to family farms in Point Reyes. Moreta-Arend says a coalition of NGOs and land acquisition groups is actively working to displace long-standing farming families from the region under the pretense of environmental preservation.

Fighting for the Future: Petaluma Dairy Farmer Speaks Out on Land Threats

Speaking with Nick Papagni, “the Ag Meter”, for AgNet West, Stephanie Moreda urged listeners to take action:

“Call them, email them, send a letter—whatever works best for you—and let them know that we want to save our farmers.”

She emphasized that public pressure is essential to counter the narrative being pushed by groups claiming the community no longer supports agriculture in the Point Reyes National Seashore.

“There are 14 total operations,” she said. “Twelve have already been impacted by settlement agreements, but five farmers and ranchers are still holding out hope for a fair solution.”

Moreda has centralized action tools and updates on her website, www.dairygirldiaries.com, under the “Point Reyes Info” tab. There, visitors can find contact information for key legislators, related articles, and social media posts to share.

“Not everyone feels confident contacting a representative,” she acknowledged. “But spreading the word helps get the message to someone who will.”

Call to Action:

Support local farms by staying informed, contacting your representatives, and amplifying farmers’ voices through social media.