Fighting for California Agriculture: In today’s AgNet News Hour, Nick Papagni and Josh McGill welcomed Rich Kreps, for a wide-ranging conversation on the biggest issues facing agriculture in the Golden State, from water and labor to policy reform and the future of farming.

Kreps, a longtime advocate for California farmers, stressed that agriculture is at a critical juncture. He pointed to an ever-tightening regulatory climate, rising costs, and political disconnect as threats to the state’s ability to feed the nation and the world. “We have the best farmers in the world,” he said, “but they can’t compete if we make it impossible to do business here.”

One of Kreps’ top concerns is water management. He noted that the state has failed to invest in storage and infrastructure, even in wet years, leaving growers vulnerable to drought and restrictive environmental flows. Without a balanced approach that serves farms, communities, and the environment, California risks losing production permanently.

The conversation also tackled labor and workforce challenges, particularly immigration reform. Kreps underscored the need for a legal, stable labor supply, arguing that lawmakers in Sacramento and Washington must understand how essential these workers are to keeping farms viable.

Looking ahead, Kreps emphasized the importance of supporting young and beginning farmers. With the average California farmer nearing retirement age, the industry must find ways to lower barriers for the next generation — from access to land and capital to education and mentorship.

Listeners also heard updates on:

The upcoming Citrus & Specialty Crop Expo

Changes in federal ag leadership

International trade developments affecting California exports

Kreps’ closing message was clear: agriculture must stay united and engaged in the political process. “If you’re not at the table, you’re on the menu,” he warned, urging farmers to share their stories and advocate for policies that will keep California agriculture strong for decades to come.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…