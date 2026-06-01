David Collenberg

California agriculture is at a crossroads, and fifth-generation farmer David Collenberg says it is time for working families, farmers, and rural communities to have a stronger voice in Sacramento. During an in-depth interview with “The Ag Meter” Nick Papagni, Collenberg shared why he decided to run for Lieutenant Governor of California and why he believes the future of farming in the Golden State is on the line.

Collenberg, a Siskiyou County farmer with deep agricultural roots, explained that his decision to enter politics came after years of frustration over excessive regulations, rising fuel prices, water restrictions, and government overreach targeting California agriculture. He said agencies such as the California Air Resources Board and State Water Resources Control Board continue creating policies that make it increasingly difficult for farmers and truckers to survive.

Raised on a dairy farm in Arcata, California, Collenberg comes from a family that has farmed for generations after immigrating from Switzerland decades ago. Farming, he explained, is not simply a profession for him — it is a way of life he hopes future generations can continue. However, he admitted many young people are turning away from agriculture because they see the financial struggles their parents face every day.

Throughout the interview, Collenberg repeatedly emphasized that California needs more leaders with real-world experience instead of career politicians. Papagni agreed, saying voters are tired of politicians who have never balanced a budget, owned a business, or worked in agriculture making decisions that directly impact rural communities.

One of the biggest concerns discussed was California’s growing regulatory burden on farming and transportation industries. Collenberg warned that truckers are increasingly refusing to operate in California due to insurance costs and regulations, even though nearly every product consumers use arrives by truck. He argued that unless state leadership changes course, California risks pushing both agriculture and transportation industries out of the state.

Water policy was another major focus of the conversation. Collenberg stressed that California’s water crisis extends beyond the Central Valley and deeply impacts Northern California counties such as Siskiyou and Modoc. According to him, state and federal leaders have failed to create effective long-term water management strategies, leaving farmers uncertain about their future.

Wildfire prevention and forest management were also highlighted during the interview. Collenberg criticized the state’s tendency to react after devastating fires occur instead of investing heavily in prevention beforehand. He believes proactive forest management around homes and rural communities is critical to reducing future wildfire destruction.

Despite the challenges facing California, Collenberg remains optimistic that the state can recover. He believes voters are beginning to wake up and become more engaged in politics after years of frustration with rising costs, homelessness, government spending, and declining affordability. He urged Californians to research candidates carefully and support leaders who truly understand the industries and communities they represent.

Collenberg also discussed his campaign strategy, which relies heavily on direct communication and social media outreach. He said modern campaigns no longer depend entirely on mainstream media and that voters appreciate candidates who personally engage with them online and respond directly to their concerns.

As the campaign intensifies, Collenberg continues traveling throughout California meeting with voters, attending events, and advocating for agriculture. He proudly noted that he is the only Lieutenant Governor candidate officially listed on the ballot with the designation “Farmer.”

The interview concluded with an optimistic message about California’s future. While acknowledging the state’s serious economic and political challenges, Collenberg said he believes California can once again thrive if voters elect leaders willing to challenge the current system and fight for working families, farmers, truckers, and small businesses.

For listeners wanting to hear the full conversation and learn more about David Collenberg’s views on agriculture, water policy, wildfire prevention, and California politics, the complete interview with “The Ag Meter” Nick Papagni offers an unfiltered look at one farmer’s mission to bring common sense back to state government.

Learn More About David Collenberg

Website: https://collenberg26.com/

Social Media: Search “Farm N Dave” on major social platforms

Fifth-Generation Farmer David Collenberg Enters California Lieutenant Governor Race