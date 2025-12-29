California agriculture is facing growing challenges—from extreme weather and trade pressures to regulatory shifts—but the future of farming depends on the next generation. On this episode of the AgNet News Hour, hosts Nick “The Ag Meter” Papagni and Lorrie Boyer spotlight the California FFA Foundation, exploring how youth education shapes the state’s agricultural workforce and leadership pipeline.

Katie Otto, Executive Director of Development for the California FFA Foundation, shares her personal journey—from a young student hesitant about agriculture to a passionate advocate for FFA. She emphasizes the power of ag teachers, like her mentor Mr. Dodson, who change lives and open doors to leadership, public speaking, and career opportunities, even for students who don’t grow up on a farm.

With over 108,000 members in 374 chapters statewide, FFA reaches urban and rural students alike, providing hands-on experiences in agriculture, technology, finance, and leadership. The iconic blue jacket unites students across states, fostering lifelong connections and building a skilled workforce for every facet of the agriculture industry. Otto also highlights the critical role of industry and alumni support, including fundraising, mentoring, and volunteering to sustain programs that develop both soft and technical skills in students.

Looking ahead, California FFA is gearing up for an active 2026 calendar: leadership academies, FFA Week, the Sacramento Leadership Experience, and the State FFA Leadership Conference in Ontario, which draws thousands of participants. Additionally, events like the Blue Corduroy Classic online auction help fund student opportunities, including travel, jackets, and educational programs.

The episode also raises concerns about potential cuts to ag education in other states, highlighting the need to support teachers, rural communities, and student programs that sustain California’s agricultural leadership. As Otto explains, investing in FFA ensures students are prepared for careers in production agriculture, agribusiness, technology, finance, and beyond, keeping California agriculture strong and innovative.

Listen to the full episode for insights into FFA’s impact on students, the importance of ag teachers, and the critical connection between youth programs and California’s agricultural future.

Key Takeaways

FFA develops leadership, public speaking, and career skills for students from all backgrounds

Ag teachers and industry mentors are essential to student success

The blue jacket unifies youth nationwide, fostering lifelong connections

California FFA prepares students for careers across agriculture, agribusiness, and technology

2026 will feature leadership academies, FFA Week, Sacramento Leadership Experience, and the State FFA Leadership Conference

