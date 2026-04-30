The highlighted major issues shaping agriculture right now, including rising fertilizer costs, ongoing political debates in California, and serious water challenges facing growers in key production regions like Monterey County.

A major focus of the episode was fertilizer pricing and supply, as USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins outlined federal efforts to increase competition and lower costs for farmers. Rollins pointed to decades of consolidation in the fertilizer industry as a key driver behind today’s high prices.

“Four companies control 75 percent of the domestic nitrogen fertilizer market,” Rollins said, emphasizing the lack of competition.

To address the issue, the administration is working to expand domestic production, streamline regulations, and increase imports where necessary. Short-term actions include easing shipping restrictions and opening additional supply channels, while long-term plans aim to significantly boost U.S. fertilizer production capacity.

“We will not rest until this problem is solved,” Rollins said.

The discussion underscored how rising fertilizer costs continue to squeeze growers already dealing with high input expenses, labor costs, and regulatory pressure.

Alongside national policy discussions, the program also touched on California’s ongoing governor race, where candidates remain divided on key economic issues like the state’s gas tax and broader fiscal policy. Hosts emphasized growing frustration among residents and farmers over the cost of living and the need for leadership focused on practical solutions.

“Do you want to change California because it’s broken or continue what’s going on?” hosts asked, highlighting the stakes of the upcoming election.

The episode also featured part one of an interview with Monterey County Farm Bureau Executive Director Norm Groot, who outlined some of the biggest challenges facing one of the most productive agricultural regions in the country.

“We are fourth in the state and fourth in the country in gross value production,” Groot said, pointing to Monterey County’s importance in supplying crops like lettuce, strawberries, and broccoli.

Water remains the top concern for growers in the region. Groot explained that local challenges are less about availability and more about infrastructure, with the area facing issues like seawater intrusion and the need for major system upgrades.

“We call it a plumbing problem,” he said, describing the complexity of managing water resources.

Labor is another ongoing challenge, particularly for crops that require skilled, hands-on harvesting. In Monterey County alone, between 55,000 and 58,000 workers are needed to harvest crops during peak season.

“These are highly skilled jobs,” Groot said, noting that tasks like harvesting strawberries require precision, speed, and experience.

Rising labor costs and regulatory pressure continue to strain operations, especially for smaller farms. Groot warned that increasing minimum wage requirements and compliance costs could push some growers out of business if conditions don’t improve.

Looking ahead, growers are also watching the upcoming election closely, hoping for policy changes that reduce regulatory burdens and support long-term sustainability in agriculture.

As the season moves forward, the intersection of federal policy, state leadership, and local challenges will continue to shape the outlook for California agriculture.

Listen to the full interview below or on your favorite podcast app.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…