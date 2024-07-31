Federal Food Administration Act Seeks to Reorganize Food Safety Oversight

Lawmakers have introduced legislation aimed at reorganizing food safety oversight in the U.S. Senator Dick Durbin and Representative Rosa DeLauro have introduced the Federal Food Administration Act, aiming to create a new agency focused on food safety. This agency would be called the Federal Food Administration and would be established within the Department of Health and Human Services

The agency would take over food safety responsibilities from the Federal Drug Administration (FDA), which has struggled keeping up with food safety issues in previous years. The lawmakers believe a dedicated agency will better handle food safety and nutrition. The proposed agency will include existing FDA food programs and be led by a Senate-confirmed expert.

“FDA’s recent efforts to reorganize the Human Foods Program has represented a positive first step toward improving operations and accountability at the agency,” Director of Food Policy for Consumer Reports, Brian Ronholm said in a press release. “Ultimately, we need an independent, single agency focused solely on preventing foodborne illness and promoting nutrition goals in order to effectively carry out its mission.”

Other supporters of the Federal Food Administration Act include the Consumer Federation of America and the American Herbal Products Association. They emphasize the need for an agency solely focused on food safety to prevent contamination, recalls, and associated health risks.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West