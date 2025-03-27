The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) plans to extend the compliance date for the food traceability rule by 30 months to allow for better coordination across the supply chain, enhancing transparency and food safety. The final rule, issued in 2022 under the Food Safety Modernization Act, mandates additional traceability record-keeping for entities involved in manufacturing, processing, packing, or holding foods on the traceability list. The FDA emphasizes that the extension does not alter the rule’s requirements, which are crucial for public health.

FDA Plans to Extend the Compliance Date for the Food Traceability Rule