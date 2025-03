USA and China trade war caused by the US tariffs on agriculture goods, steel and aluminum.

Last week, Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins announced USDA is issuing up to $10 billion directly to agricultural producers through the Emergency Commodity Assistance Program (ECAP) for the 2024 crop year. That’s welcome news to American farmers challenged by low prices and high costs, but uncertainty remains.

Mike Davis has the story.

Farmers for Free Trade Sounding Alarm over Another Trade War