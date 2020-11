Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show is filled with stories covering Diamondback Moth surviving in both warm and cold climates, newly developed soil that can pull water from the air, and ag organizations show their support for Congressman Jim Costa and his potential seat as the House Ag Committee Chair. Tune in to the show for these news stories, recipes, features and more.

About the Author Danielle Leal MMJ/Anchor for AgNet West Radio Network.