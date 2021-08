Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show is filled with stories covering the process of creating county crop and livestock reports, how collaboration is helping to guide the development of robotic harvesters in strawberries, and questions of authority are surfacing regarding the water board’s emergency curtailment. Tune in to the show for these news stories, recipes, features and more.

About the Author Danielle Leal Facebook Twitter MMJ/Anchor for AgNet West Radio Network.