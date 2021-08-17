Around the state, 2020 crop and livestock reports are starting to be released. Tulare County Agriculture Commissioner Tom Tucker says interagency and multi-sector collaboration go into creating the reports. The data is collected from growers, processors and the United States Department of Agriculture National Agriculture Statistic Service. Tucker explains the collaboration is needed to cover all areas of data including pricing, production and acreage of each commodity.

Listen to the full report below.

Collecting Data for County Crop and Livestock Reports

