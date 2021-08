Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show is filled with stories covering USDA investing in the Klamath River Basin, optimism for getting WHIP+ extension through congress and a look at the last 100 years of ag aviation. Tune in to the show for these news stories, recipes, features and more.

Listen to previous Farm City Newsday episodes…

About the Author Danielle Leal Facebook Twitter MMJ/Anchor for AgNet West Radio Network.