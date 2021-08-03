Optimism for Getting WHIP+ Extension Through Congress

There is optimism for getting the $8.5 billion disaster bill to extend the Wildfire and Hurricane Indemnity Program Plus (WHIP+) through Congress. Vice President of Washington Operations for the National Cotton Council, Reece Langley said the legislation’s expansion of losses covered by WHIP+ will be important for producers. The bill would also implement improvements for how the U.S. Department of Agriculture calculates coverage and payments. The legislation recently advanced through the House Agriculture Committee.

“At this point we know there’s support among many in the Senate as well to try to find a vehicle to advance this much-needed disaster legislation,” Langley noted. “We think as activities continue on the appropriations front, they’re going to look for opportunities and vehicles to try to get an ag disaster package ultimately passed and signed into law later this year.”

