Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show is filled with stories including why the definition of ‘first receiver’ is a sticking point for the new food safety rule, weighing the cost of farming versus food insecurity, and a drone company is using AI to count fruit while in flight. Tune in to the show for these news stories, recipes, features and more.

