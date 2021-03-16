The new proposed rule regarding food safety is a step in the right direction, however, a definition for a ‘First Receiver’ seems like an issue.

The Produce Marketing Association submitted comments to the Food and Drug Administration regarding their new food safety rule that will be part of the Food Safety Modernization Act. One of the comments was about a ‘First Receiver in the rule. “It’s defined as the first entity to take possession and ownership of the product beyond the farm,” said Vice President of Supply Chain and Sustainability Ed Treacy.

Treacy said they have an issue with that as the ‘First Receiver’ can often change. “In our industry, that can change day-to-day,” he said. “You can get the same product today where you are the first receiver and then you can get the exact same product from the exact same company tomorrow and you could not be because they may have outsourced a process prior to you getting the product.”

‘First Receiver’ Sticking Point for New Food Safety Rule

