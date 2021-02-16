Farm City Newsday Tuesday, 02-16-21

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show is filled with stories covering experts deeming last year’s spike in Central Valley ACP detections as manageable, new strawberry varieties developed through a UC Davis breeding program, and CA delegates seeking support from Governor Newsom for a mass vaccine site in the Central Valley. Tune in to the show for these news stories, recipes, features and more.
