Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show is filled with stories covering the conclusion of Ag Order 4.0 hearings, a newly formed biostimulant council to advance the market and development, and CFBF President Jamie Johansson welcomes members to the 102 annual AFBF convention. Tune in to the show for these news stories, recipes, features and more.

About the Author Danielle Leal Facebook Twitter MMJ/Anchor for AgNet West Radio Network.