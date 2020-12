Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show is filled with stories covering Chick-fil-A suit against chicken producers for price-fixing, animal activists tying animal agriculture to the pandemic and folks from the American Seed Trade Association are closely watching the transition in Washington. Tune in to the show for these news stories, recipes, features and more.

About the Author Danielle Leal Facebook Twitter MMJ/Anchor for AgNet West Radio Network.