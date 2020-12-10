If you thought pandemic related stay-at-home orders would stop animal activists, think again. Animal activist are attempting to tie the current COVID-19 pandemic to animal agriculture with a “cancel animal agriculture” campaign. Though no one has pin-pointed where the COVID-19 Coronavirus started, Hannah Thompson-Weeman vice president of communications for Animal Agriculture Alliance says extremists are linking it to animal agriculture. Activists are targeting large-scale modern farms in California who Thompson-Weeman says actually use bio-security measures to ensure safety among animals.

Listen to the full report below.

Animal Activist Attempt to Tie Animal Agriculture to Pandemic

About the Author Danielle Leal Facebook Twitter MMJ/Anchor for AgNet West Radio Network.