Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Brian German. Today’s show features a series of reports detailing the ongoing disruptions within the food supply chain and what is being done to address it, along with information on lettuce prices and the ag export potential between the U.S. and European Union. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, recipes, features and more.

Listen to previous Farm City Newsday episodes…

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Ag News Director, AgNet West