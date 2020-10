Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show is filled with stories covering the the debate on climate change and how climate initiatives could impact farmers. New blackberry varieties have been released by the Agricultural Research Service. Also, it’s that time of year again for the Mummy Shake, learn all about the campaign to support winter sanitation. Tune in to the show for these news stories, recipes, features and more.

About the Author Danielle Leal Facebook Twitter MMJ/Anchor for AgNet West Radio Network.