Almond Board of California‘s Halloween-themed campaign to support winter sanitation is officially open. The Mummy Shake contest is in its third year, and it’s a fun way for industry members to be creative and emphasize practices that fight against navel orangeworm. ABC’s Industry Communications Specialist Ashley Knoblauch said entries are being accepted now through November 20.

Listen to Knoblauch’s full interview.

Almond Update: It’s Time to Mummy Shake!

You can find more about the rules and guidelines for submission at Almonds.com/MummyShakeRules, and there is a $500 Amazon gift card for this year’s winner.

About the Author Taylor Hillman Facebook Twitter AgNet Media Operations Manager and Farm News Director for AgNet West.