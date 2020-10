Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show is filled with stories covering almond exports and the upcoming virtual almond conference, research that looks at the relationship of grazing to fire severity and fuel load, and AFBF naming the Ag Innovation challenge finalists. Tune in to the show for these news stories, recipes, features and more.

About the Author Danielle Leal Facebook Twitter MMJ/Anchor for AgNet West Radio Network.