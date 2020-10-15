Much of the talk around the California almond industry is about lower prices over the last 6 months. However, almond shipments for the beginning of the fiscal year are at amazing rates. Almond Board of California President and CEO Richard Waycott said it’s an unprecedented start to the year with exports being up over 40% compared to the same time last year.

India, Europe, and the Middle East markets continue to flourish and grow after some early disruptions. Waycott noted that global shipments are up over 30% from last year’s first two months, including the export numbers and an 11% increase domestically. All of this is without one of the industry’s biggest markets in China. Waycott said he is hopeful that a recent exemption from some of the tariffs paired with lower prices will flatten or increase market activity.

Listen to Waycott’s full interview.

Almond Update: Almonds Flying Out of The State

Also, Waycott reminds listeners about the upcoming 2020 Almond Conference in a virtual format this year. Registration is open, and attendees who register before November 1 will receive a ‘swag bag’ and agenda mailed to their location.

About the Author Taylor Hillman Facebook Twitter AgNet Media Operations Manager and Farm News Director for AgNet West.