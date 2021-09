Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show is filled with stories covering nationwide high gas and diesel prices, how to score hotel accommodations for ABC’s Almond Conference, and a recent announcement that will provide relief for the transportation of goods. Tune in to the show for these news stories, recipes, features and more.

