Almond Update: 2021 Almond Conference Hotels Available September 13

Beginning next week, the 2021 Almond Conference hotel blocks will be made available for those interested in attending. The annual event from the Almond Board of California (ABC) will once again be held in downtown Sacramento. The conference will be taking place in person, December 7-9 at the newly renovated SAFE Credit Union Convention Center.

“The hotels are always a hot item. The hotel blocks will open this coming Monday, September 13 at 12:00 p.m. Noon,” said Rebecca Bailey, ABC Specialist of Industry Relations. “Similar to what we’ve done in the past, we have worked with specific hotels in the Downtown Sacramento area to block rooms at a discounted rate. All of the hotel information will be posted to our website.”

Many of the same hotels that have been used in the past will be available for reservations for this year. Those interested in staying in one of the hotel blocks designated for the Almond Conference are encouraged to make their reservations quickly. The hotels in close proximity to the convention center have sold out in previous years.

2021 ALMOND CONFERENCE AGENDA COMING TOGETHER

The program for this year’s event is continuing to be developed but some of the highlights have already been finalized. A state of the industry general session will mark the start of the conference on Tuesday, December 7. There will also be two keynote lunches available which are scheduled for Wednesday, December 8, and Thursday, December 9. Returning this year is the gala event which will also be taking place on the evening of Thursday, December 9. The tentative agenda is comprised of four session tracks covering a variety of industry topics.

“There will be roughly 24 breakout sessions ranging from everything from water supply challenges and solutions, and rootstock selection, to global marketing campaigns around the world and looking at how food safety within the almond industry has evolved over the past 20 years,” Bailey noted. “So, there’s really something for everyone.”

Listen to Bailey’s full interview below.

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Ag News Director, AgNet West