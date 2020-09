Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show is filled with stories including the requirements for specialty crop producers to be eligible for CFAP and find out how NIFA is working to invest in the advancement of AI research. Also, in today’s show is this week’s Almond Update going over how to maximize your return with proper moisture content. Tune in to the show for these news stories, recipes, features and more.

About the Author Danielle Leal Facebook Twitter MMJ/Anchor for AgNet West Radio Network.