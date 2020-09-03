Moisture levels in almond crop loads can cause several issues. Levels too high can cause exports to be rejected at ports. Moisture can lead to an increase in aflatoxins and concealed damage that can cause off-flavors with the product. High-moisture nuts can also negatively affect product around them at processing facilities, ultimately decreasing returns for producers. Almond Board of California‘s Industry Communications Specialist Ashley Knaublach said managing stockpiles is the key to avoid these issues. She said proper sampling and utilizing resources on their website can save producers headaches and profit-losses.

Listen to Knaublach’s full interview.

Almond Update: Maximizing Returns With Proper Moisture Content

Find more information on stockpile management and to read a producer/processor’s account on moisture issues, visit Almonds.com.

About the Author Taylor Hillman Facebook Twitter AgNet Media Operations Manager and Farm News Director for AgNet West.