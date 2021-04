Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show is filled with stories including this week’s Almond Update and the push for healthy products with almonds, how California is preparing for a possible third dry year with actions today, and a study that found a correlation between vegetable and fruit consumption and sleep. Tune in to the show for these news stories, recipes, features and more.

About the Author Danielle Leal Facebook Twitter MMJ/Anchor for AgNet West Radio Network.