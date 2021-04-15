Farm City Newsday Thursday, 04-15-21

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show is filled with stories including Capitol Ag Day providing an opportunity to talk about the importance of funding UC Cooperative Extension programs with legislators, the latest Prop 65 decision a win for food producers and find out about the state’s role is in the California Pollinator Coalition. Tune in to the show for these news stories, recipes, features and more.
