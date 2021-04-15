Last week, the California Pollinator Coalition was announced to the industry. Three groups will headline the efforts, one of which being the California Department of Food and Agriculture. California Ag Secretary Karen Ross said during the launch that not only are they excited about their involvement but also that it’s critical to help efforts in the state.

A question during the call asked about more specifics on projects the coalition will be undertaking. Ross noted several current programs they plan to scale up with the new group. “One, we are very anxious to scale up our Healthy Soils program,” she said. “I am very hopeful that we’ll be able to advocate together more regional scale projects and that perhaps we can focus together and are very successful in drawing down federal dollars under the Regional Conservation Partnership program.”

Ross was also asked about the overall role of the CDFA in the coalition and if that translated to any potential new funding for the group. “I can’t speak to the May revise of the budget but clearly this is an important priority to the state,” Ross said.

Listen to Ross’s comments during the call.

Almond Update: What’s the State’s Role in California Pollinator Coalition?

