Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers the importance of mental health in rural America, Newsom’s second executive order on climate change, the first citrus forecast and the best ways for the organic sector to utilize federal support. Tune in to the show for these news stories, recipes, features and more.

About the Author Danielle Leal Facebook Twitter MMJ/Anchor for AgNet West Radio Network.