First Citrus Forecast Low, Just Slightly for CA

The estimated citrus production for the nation this coming season is low overall, but jus slightly for California.

USDA’s first Citrus Crop Forecast for the 2020-2021 season was announced and was disappointing for all orange production. Florida’s all-orange crop forecast was 57 million boxes; that’s down 15 percent from the 67.3 million boxes produced last season.

California’s estimations dropped only slightly. All orange production is projected to drop 3 million boxes; grapefruit remained the same, lemon production expected to drop just over 3 million boxes and a slight estimated increase in tangerines and tangelos of a million boxes.

Listen to USDA’s Bill Curtis read the numbers.

