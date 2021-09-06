Farm City Newsday Monday, 09-06-21

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show is filled with stories covering why California Farm Bureau wants supporters at an upcoming water rally at the Capitol, water provisions of an infrastructure bill coming after years of advocacy, and tips on how to understand the letters distributed by the Central Valley Water Board. Tune in to the show for these news stories, recipes, features and more.
