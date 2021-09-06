In August of 2018, farmers, agriculture advocates, politicians and future industry leaders rallied on the steps of the state capitol for water. Now, California Farm Bureau is encouraging all of those connected to the industry to rally again. According to CFBF, agriculture was deemed essential during the pandemic but California ag is lacking an essential element to keep going. The goal of the rally is to remind lawmakers to prioritize water.

Farm Bureau is encouraging folks to gather at 11 am, on Thursday, Sept. 9th at the California State Capitol. Contact your local Farm Bureau office for more information.

Listen to the full report below.

Ag Rally at the Capitol

About the Author Danielle Leal Facebook Twitter MMJ/Anchor for AgNet West Radio Network.