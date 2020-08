Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday. Taylor fills in for Danielle Leal today with lots of information for producers. We hear how N95 masks are available for operations in need through their ag commissioner. Brian German has reports on managing livestock in hot conditions and new safety protocols from LGMA. We also have the latest installment of the Making Sense of Biologicals Campaign which addresses some plant-based biochemicals and how they are being used.

About the Author Taylor Hillman Facebook Twitter AgNet Media Operations Manager and Farm News Director for AgNet West.