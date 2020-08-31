When there are consecutive days of triple digit temperatures it can be a challenge to address heat stress in cattle. Producers implement several types of strategies to try and mitigate the effects that high temperatures can have on their livestock. Jesse Larios from Foster Feed Yard in Brawley said they approach the issue by providing shade, fresh water and altering feeding schedules.

“We also change the time of feeding to reduce heat stress. It’s very common for many livestock producers to feed their livestock at night,” Larios noted. “When their animals do consume the feed and it does raise internal temperatures, the body temperatures are being raised at times at night where the heat stress is not as intense.”

Listen to the radio report below.

Mitigating Heat Stress on Beef Cattle Operations

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Multimedia Journalist for AgNet West