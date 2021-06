Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show is filled with stories covering heat illness signs to watch for and employer standards, a new Voices of the Valley episode and industry efforts to address tomato spotted wilt virus resistance. Tune in to the show for these news stories, recipes, features and more.

