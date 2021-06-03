VofV: Agtech Journey Can Begin Anywhere

This episode of the Voices of the Valley podcast is brought to you today by the Western Growers Association. Supporting producers that grow the best medicine in the world. Find out more at WGA.com.

Voices of the Valley speaks with Amy Tomlinson, project development director at Concentric Power. Tomlinson speaks about her experience as the first female Blue Angel of the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron and provides insight on how her career in the Navy has played a role in her agtech journey. She also gives guidance into hiring the next generation of agtech workers as well as shares updates on how Concentric Power is developing first-of-their-kind microgrids across California that will deliver reliable and resilient energy to customers at rates lower than the current utility.